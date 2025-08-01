Executive Admits The Toyota bZ4X And Lexus RZ Are Turds

Toyota has spent nearly 30 years positioning itself as a leader in "green" cars on the strengths of its fuel-sipping hybrid technology, which has now spread across almost its entire family of vehicles. The same cannot be said of its approach to fully electric cars, however. Its small family of all-EV crossovers sold in America—the Toyota bZ4X, Lexus RZ and close cousin Subaru Solterra—have all been criticized for their middling range and charging speeds.

But when asked by a reporter at a CES media roundtable what lessons Toyota learned from the bZ4X for future EVs, Toyota Motor North America President and CEO Tetsuo "Ted" Ogawa had an unusually candid answer: We get it.