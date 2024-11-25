Executive Calls Report Of Teslas Being One Of The Most Deadliest Cars On The Road, "Click Bait"

Following a report from iSeeCars earlier this month that said Tesla’s vehicles had the highest rate of fatal accidents and that the Model Y and S were on the most dangerous cars list, Tesla VP of Vehicle Engineering Lars Moravy has responded.
 
In a post on X on Friday responding to the story, Moravy called iSeeCars “clickbait,” adding that it is not an actual U.S. safety regulator. He chalked it up to the math being incorrect, saying that the publication may have a “bad denominator in the per mile calculations” of fatal accidents, especially with the amount of miles Tesla’s vehicles have actually been driven.


