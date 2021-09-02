Executive Confirms Telsa's $25k EV Car Will Be A GLOBAL Product

During a recent interview with Chinese state media outlet Xinhua Net, Tesla China President Tom Zhu discussed several aspects of the electric car maker’s operations and plans in the country. Among the most notable topics he discussed was the highly-anticipated $25,000 compact electric car, which will be designed in a dedicated R&D center in Gigafactory Shanghai and sold worldwide.

The Tesla China President noted that the construction of the R&D center is already underway. Considering the pace of Giga Shanghai’s construction in both its Phase 1 and Phase 2 areas, there is a pretty good chance that the facility would be completed in the near future. This site, Zhu remarked, will be the first Tesla R&D center in foreign soil.

