Expect Big Changes For The Kia Seltos For 2027

The Kia crossover with the strangest name is about to get a replacement. The Korean car brand's Seltos is now six years old and it's time for a new one. Kia has just teased that replacement. An all-new model with the styling of the Sportage and Sorento will drop later this month, and it's bringing one of our least-favorite electric vehicle features with it.


Kia's next Seltos will get the latest version of the brand's "Opposites United" design language. It will be similar to what we've seen recently on the latest version of the Carnival and Sorento, and while it will have the hard-angled "Star Map" lights, it won't be an oddball like the brand's sedans including the K4.


