Expect The First Kia Pickup Truck To Hit The Market In 2025

In March 2022, Kia announced plans to introduce not one but two electric pickups by 2027. One will be a “dedicated” model while the other is a “strategic” truck for emerging markets. Reading between the lines, the former could ride on a bespoke EV platform while the other might utilize ICE bones. On top of that, there’s a ladder-frame pickup coming sooner than you might think. It’s temporarily known as the “Tasman” and will debut in 2024. Speaking with Australia’s Drive magazine, Kia’s division Down Under confirmed the world premiere is scheduled to take place at some point next year. Production is programmed to commence at home in South Korea in the first half of 2025, with dealers getting the first trucks in the middle of that year. Meanwhile, there’s still testing that needs to be done with work-in-progress prototypes.



