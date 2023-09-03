Expect To See Synthetic Fuel At A Gas Station Near You Starting In 2027

HIF, the self-proclaimed global leader in fuels and Porsche's official synthetic fuel partner, has selected Texas as the location for its first industrial-scale facility in the USA, which will be operational by 2027. HIF will invest $6 billion to build a facility large enough to create 3,000 jobs during the construction phase and 125 operating jobs once it's finished. More importantly, once the facility is fully operational, HIF says it will produce around 200 million carbon-neutral gallons of substitute gas annually. That's enough to decarbonize 400,000 vehicles, which is half the number of EVs sold in the USA in 2022. The ramifications for the USA will be massive, and HIF's investment is already being recognized. Industry Development Magazine gave HIF the coveted Community Investment Award for 2023. The award recognizes companies investing in communities and the economic developers responsible for securing the investment.



