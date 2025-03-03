Expensive EV Crash Claims Jump 38% In 2024

As electric vehicles continue to gain traction on U.S. roads, their crash claims are rising right along with them. According to collision management software provider Mitchell, the US recorded 38% more claims for battery-electric vehicles (BEVs) in 2024 compared to 2023. This surge isn’t exactly shocking, given the growing popularity of fully electric cars. However, it does highlight just how much more expensive these vehicles are to repair. The study revealed that EVs accounted for 2.71% of all claims in the States in 2024, marking a 38% increase over the previous year. In Canada, the percentage was slightly higher at 3.84%, reflecting a 34% year-over-year jump. These figures are another indication of the rapid growth in EV adoption across North America.



