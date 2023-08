The pickup truck has gone from a humble, utilitarian farm vehicle to an aspirational status symbol, and automakers have been all too happy to cash in. Now, the prices of these vehicles is getting so high that they’re raising average monthly auto payment data in several states.

For instance, in Texas and Wyoming, a quarter of vehicle shoppers are paying more than $1,000 a month to finance their new vehicles. Experts say that those numbers are up thanks to the buyers of big pickups.