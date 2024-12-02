Experienced Auto-Journalist Gives Up On EVs And Hybrids And Goes Back To Diesel Power

Last year's best-selling car worldwide was an all-electric vehicle – the Tesla Model Y. It has never been clearer that the popularity of EVs is on the rise in the northern hemisphere and Australia. Even people living deep in rural areas have started considering them. So, how could a renowned auto journalist who owned a plug-in hybrid SUV and a battery-electric CUV give up on fully embracing zero-emission transportation? Here's what you need to know.



First things first, who is this guy? Harry Metcalfe founded Britain's Evo auto magazine, which is still up and running as I'm writing these words. He's also a successful farmer, like his friend Jeremy Clarkson. Metcalfe has also been close with another ex-Top Gear co-host, Richard Hammond, with whom he shared a special connection thanks to a Ferrari 550 Maranello.





Read Article