Experts Believe Telsa Could Become A 4 Trillion Dollar Company

Elon Musk’s electric vehicle company has been making waves in the wealth world in recent years. The automaker’s market capitalization is creeping its way towards the trillion-dollar mark, and some analysts believe it may someday quadruple its current levels.

Tesla’s market capitalization could reach as high as $4 trillion by 2030 says Gary Black of investment firm The Future Fund, according to the Miami Herald. Black says the EV industry will reach 60 percent market penetration by 2030, and he anticipates Tesla will achieve a whopping 21 percent of the auto market share.

