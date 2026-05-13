Experts Say EV Batteries Need To Be Repairable Not Just Replaceable

The long-term future of older electric cars is being threatened by manufacturers’ focus on range and charging speed at the expense of repairability, according to vehicle remarketing expert Cox Automotive. “It’s important that we design batteries with repair in mind, to keep them in the vehicle and then into the energy storage industry beyond that,” Cox Automotive’s European director of operations for EV battery solutions, Antonia Stephenson, told the FT Future of the Car Summit in London yesterday. “We focus a lot on range as an industry, and design has moved in the way of less repairable batteries.” She also flagged that legislation is built more around recycling than repair, reducing the incentive for car manufacturers to build ease of repair into their development.



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