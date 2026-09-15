Exploding Sunroofs Are Becoming More Prevalent - Are They Becoming A Liability?

One of the most sought-after options in the auto industry right now is under fire due to catastrophic failure, and it sits right above your head. In 2026 alone, over 500 complaints have been filed across 17 different automakers about exploding panoramic sunroofs. Not failing or cracking sunroofs, exploding ones. Most of the complaints report the glass roofs will spontaneously shatter with no obvious cause, many times at highway speeds, with a sound that resembles a gunshot. This isn't a new phenomenon, although it is becoming more prevalent. At present, there's no real solution to the issue, despite a couple of exhaustive studies being conducted. However, as for the rise in reports of shattered roofs, there is one key factor: modern cars have a lot more glass up there, as old-school sunroofs and moonroofs were usually just a small opening. So, that raises the question: are large panoramic roofs actually less safe than a standard, old-fashioned sunroof? Or, is it merely an issue of more panoramic roofs on the road leading to more failures?



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