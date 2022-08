Recalls are serious business as they can mean the difference between life and death.

That’s clear once again as the Associated Press is reporting a recalled Takata air bag killed a 23-year-old driver outside of Pensacola, Florida last month.

Citing authorities, the publication says the man was driving a 2006 Ford Ranger and was involved in what “should have been a minor crash.” However, the driver’s air bag inflator exploded and spewed shrapnel which resulted in a fatality.