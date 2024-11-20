Extended Range EVs Are The Next New Thing - Are You Interested?

11/20/2024

Extended-range electric vehicles, or EREVs, are having a moment.
 
The newest examples are the electric Scout Terra truck and Traveler SUV, unveiled last month and due in 2027. Their debuts came with a surprise: Scout Motors will offer an optional feature called the Harvester, which adds a gas engine to enable longer-distance driving. The range of the battery-electric Scouts was quoted at up to 350 miles, but the Harvester is to offer 500 or more miles—and to allow towing without having to recharge every 100 to 200 miles.


