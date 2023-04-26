Extreme Fast Charging Solid State EV Batteries To Debut In Vinfast Vehicles In 2025

Among the many battery breakthroughs that seem to never come to fruition are arguably promising plans from StoreDot. The company has been touting its extreme fast charging (XFC) battery cells for some time now, they've been validated by third parties, and they're being tested by at least 15 automakers. Now, it appears they'll officially make their way into passenger EVs sooner rather than later. StoreDot's battery tech may have seemed unrealistic much like many on the long list of battery breakthroughs. However, the company has been very thorough, proven the tech itself, encouraged others to prove it, and is now offering it up to various EV producers. According to a recent report by Electrek, VinFast has plans to adopt StoreDot's first-generation EV battery cells as soon as they come to market in 2025. StoreDot recently announced that EV makers choosing to adopt its upcoming technology could help further spark EV adoption by allowing for smaller, less expensive, fast-charging battery packs.



