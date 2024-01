Exxon Mobil Corp on Sunday filed a complaint in a Texas court seeking to prevent a climate proposal by activist investors from going to a vote during the company’s shareholder meeting in May.



This is the first time Exxon is seeking to exclude a shareholder proposal by filing a complaint in court.



It says the investors are “driven by an extreme agenda” and that adopting stricter emission goals would be detrimental to its business and share value.





