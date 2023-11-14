ExxonMobile Begins Replacing Drilling For Oil With Drilling For Lithium

The evil empire of ExxonMobil is taking a slight reprieve from birthing oil barons to invest its time and money into a promising new venture – lithium. The carbon-clad gasoline company has begun drilling for a different earth material in the US, with an aim to become a leading supplier of lithium vital to current EV battery chemistry by the end of the decade. Do you think they’re using zero-emissions equipment yet?



ExxonMobil is the current multinational iteration of a gas company whose history dates back to John D. Rockefeller’s Standard Oil in the late 1800s. Ever since then, the company has been helping the world get around in combustion vehicles, much at the expense of Mother Earth and the future of humankind.



It pains us to even cover a company like ExxonMobil, as its history in environmentalism is as filthy as the oil it drums up. Despite being one of the top polluters in the US, the oil company has contributed mere peanuts to the research and development of cleaner and more sustainable fuel alternatives. There’s also evidence the company had clear knowledge of the effects of fossil fuels on global warming as early as the 1970s yet purposefully worked to paint a different narrative to the public.





