Electric vehicles bring about a few uncertainties, one of which is their long-term durability, especially under high mileage conditions. However, one owner of a 2022 Ford F-150 Lightning has provided some reassuring insights.

Despite driving nearly 93,000 miles or close to 150,000 kilometers in less than two years, he reports a highly positive experience. Impressively, the Dearborn electric truck’s battery is holding up quite well with a 97 percent state of health.