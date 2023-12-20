F___ Becomes The Dirty Word Three Years In A Row For Recalls

Ford has struggled with quality issues for a while now, but despite its efforts, the automaker has earned yet another undesirable record: For the third year in a row, The Blue Oval is the most-recalled automaker in the United States, issuing 54 recalls through December 18.



While many of the automakers with multiple recalls did so because of electrical system issues, Ford’s most-recalled component category was powertrains. The company recalled 5,692,135 vehicles in 2023, more than twice the number of the next closest automaker on the list, Stellantis. As Automotive News pointed out, General Motors recalled more vehicles, but they were spread across other brands in the company’s portfolio. Tesla had the largest single recall of the year, with more than 2 million vehicles recently recalled for Autopilot’s driver monitoring issues.





