F1 Ace Max Verstappen Not Sure Of His Future At Red Bull

Max Verstappen has played down the impact Christian Horner's recent sacking will have on his future at Red Bull Racing.



Horner, who had been at the helm of Red Bull Racing from the team's inaugural Formula 1 race, the 2005 Australian Grand Prix, was sensationally fired on Wednesday morning following the British GP.



Horner's shock exit is another chapter in Red Bull's so far troubled 2025 season. The former world champions have been gripped by both on-track and off-track crises, with the team currently languishing in a distant fourth place in the Constructors' Championship. Although Verstappen has performed at his usual best, taking two wins at Suzuka and Imola, the Dutchman has had little support and has had a merry-go-round of teammates.