F1 And Le Mans Champions Took On NASCAR In Austin - How Did They Do?

Whoever thinks NASCAR is easy should listen to the pros. When champions from other disciplines, including Formula 1, struggle to stay on the lead lap at a road course like Circuit of The Americas, clearly it's tougher than keyboard warriors would have you believe. Just ask Jenson Button, who called Sunday's Cup Series race "terrible" and an "emotional rollercoaster." Or look to Corvette Racing driver Jordan Taylor, who moonlighted in the No. 9 Chevy Camaro ZL1 for Hendrick Motorsports and said the Next Gen car will "use you up." Button, the 2009 F1 champion, fared better than some with an 18th-place finish. It didn't come easy, and he's the first to admit that. While the new Cup Series race car is relatively modern with independent rear suspension and a sequential gearbox, you still have to wrestle it.



Read Article