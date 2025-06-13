F1 Canadian GP To Air On the Same Day As The Indy 500 And NASCAR Coca Cola 600 - Who Walks Away The Winner?

The 2026 Formula 1 season calendar was unveiled earlier this week, and as expected, Monaco has been pushed back to June and will no longer happen on the same day as IndyCar’s Indy 500 and NASCAR’s Coca-Cola 600. This is good news to some racing fans, bad for others, and completely irrelevant to most. However, what it does cause is a clash between the 2026 Indy 500 and the Canadian F1 Grand Prix. Previously, both races could coexist on the same day because one happened on North America’s Eastern Time, while the other happened on Europe’s Central European Summer Time, six hours ahead. This allowed fans to start their day by watching the entirety of the Monaco parade, err, race, at 9 a.m. ET before fully switching on to the 500, which starts at 12:45 p.m. ET. In fact, as an Indy local, I’m used to watching Monaco from the Indianapolis Motor Speedway, as I get there early enough to avoid the traffic.



Read Article