F1 Champ Lewis Hamilton Sells Private Jet And Mothballs Supercar Collection Over Climate Change

Few professions produce as many greenhouse gases as that of a Formula 1 driver. The job involves jetting across the planet dozens of times yearly to race some of the world's fastest cars, often in regions with track records of human rights abuses and coffers filled by the nature-exploiting petroleum trade. It's tough to square this carbon-intense lifestyle with environmental responsibility, but newly climate-anxious Lewis Hamilton is giving it a shot, in part by leaving his collection of performance cars in the garage.



