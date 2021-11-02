F1 Driver Fernando Alonso Involved In Road Accident While Riding His Bicycle

Agent009 submitted on 2/11/2021 Auto Spies Photos Timestamp: 4:24:02 PM

Views : 552 | Category: Misc News | Source: | SOURCE: www.thedrive.com

SHARE THIS ARTICLE

Racing has gotten safer over the years, but on-track safety measures can do little to guarantee drivers' wellbeing off it. Back in 2013, the motorsport world lost the company of Michael Schumacher to a skiing accident, and last summer, it almost lost Alex Zanardi too—though the Italian is reportedly capable of speaking again. Sadly, today we're reporting that Fernando Alonso has been "involved in a road accident while cycling in Switzerland," according to Alpine F1 Team, though the French squad has confirmed Alonso is fully conscious and awaiting further medical evaluation.

Read Article


F1 Driver Fernando Alonso Involved In Road Accident While Riding His Bicycle

About the Author

Agent009

Honor thy error as a hidden intention.

Agent009 (View Profile)