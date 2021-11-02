F1 Driver Fernando Alonso Involved In Road Accident While Riding His Bicycle

Racing has gotten safer over the years, but on-track safety measures can do little to guarantee drivers' wellbeing off it. Back in 2013, the motorsport world lost the company of Michael Schumacher to a skiing accident, and last summer, it almost lost Alex Zanardi too—though the Italian is reportedly capable of speaking again. Sadly, today we're reporting that Fernando Alonso has been "involved in a road accident while cycling in Switzerland," according to Alpine F1 Team, though the French squad has confirmed Alonso is fully conscious and awaiting further medical evaluation.



Read Article