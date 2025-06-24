F1 Owner Liberty Media Takes Over MotoGP Racing Series

Liberty Media, the current owners of Formula 1, has finally had its takeover of the MotoGP world championship approved by the European Commission.

The premier motorcycle championship, owned by Madrid-based Dorna since 1992, will have new owners on July 3rd, with Liberty acquiring 84% of the company.



Liberty Media bought the championship for £3.6 billion in April 2024 but have had to wait for the deal to be ratified by the European authorities before formally taking over.



Carmelo Ezpeleta, CEO of Dorna, will continue to run the championship, with his company retaining a 16% stake in MotoGP. Joining Dorna's board of directors includes Chase Carey, Director of Liberty Media and former CEO of F1, and Sean Bratches, former Managing Director of Commercial Operations in F1.