F1 Performs Mobster Like Shake Down Of Vegas Businesses That Have A View Of Racing Event

Getting tickets to a motorsport event can at times be expensive. Sometimes a nifty workaround is to park yourself up at a nearby restaurant or building with a good view of the track. Formula 1 is wise to this, though, and is demanding Las Vegas venues stump up cash if they want an unobstructed view of the action. According to reports from the New York Post, Las Vegas venues have complained that executives are asking for payments to guarantee clear views from their businesses. Fail to pay up, and the series will obstruct sightlines to the circuit, by way of barricades, stands, or other means. Sources told the New York Post that F1 staffers working for Renee Wilm, the Las Vegas Grand Prix CEO, indicated that lights could be shined towards businesses that don't pay up, in order to dazzle anyone trying to sneak a peek for free.



