F1 Teams Already Claiming That Mercedes Is Exploiting Gray Areas In Rules

Agent009 submitted on 3/11/2022 Auto Spies Photos Timestamp: 8:09:38 AM

Views : 524 | Category: Misc News | Source: | SOURCE: jalopnik.com

SHARE THIS ARTICLE

Today marks the first day of the second pre-season test for Formula One, and as expected, teams have started introducing radical design changes based on data gathered from the previous test. One of the biggest changes came from the Mercedes team, which introduced a wacky new sidepod design on its W13.

Let’s break it down. This year, regulations allow for vents to be carved into the sidepods to allow for better airflow to both cool the power unit and channel air away from the competitors following in that car’s wake. It’s all part of F1's bid to make for closer racing.

But Mercedes has taken it a step further. Where most other teams have continued down the traditional route of keeping the sidepod and side impact structure — the parts of the car that protect the driver in the event of a T-bone crash — as a single, cohesive unit, Mercedes has separated them.



Read Article


F1 Teams Already Claiming That Mercedes Is Exploiting Gray Areas In Rules

About the Author

Agent009

Honor thy error as a hidden intention.

Agent009 (View Profile)