F1 Teams Band Together To Assist Engine Makers With Weak Performance

Engine manufacturers facing a performance shortfall in 2026 could be allowed to catch up after an F1 commission meeting in Geneva on Thursday.

The new regulations, set to debut in March 2026, have become a central talking point over the past month following a sudden push to reintroduce the iconic V10 engines used in Formula 1 from 1989 to 2005. One of the biggest supporters of a possible V10 return was FIA president Mohammed Ben Sulayem, who proposed running the engine on sustainable fuel.

Ben Sulayem's idea caused a stir amongst the engine manufacturers, with Ferrari and Red Bull, who will team up with Ford in 2026 in favour of a return to the iconic engine formula. However, in the against camp were Mercedes, Honda and Audi, with the rival factions coming together for a showdown meeting at mid-April's Bahrain Grand Prix.