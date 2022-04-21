F1 Teams Begin Removing Paint To Save Weight

Aston Martin revealed that they’ve managed to save around 350 grams by removing some of that green paint, whereas McLaren removed some of its orange paint from its airbox for the first race of the season, as reported by Motorsport.



With that in mind, we can now confirm that Williams have joined this group of teams that are running large areas of their cars in raw carbon fiber. The British outfit stripped down various painted areas around the sidepods and airbox, which were previously painted in dark blue and gloss black.



When the livery for the FW44 was first introduced back in February, you couldn’t see any exposed carbon fiber, apart from the floor. Well, the car that raced in Australia two weeks ago looked quite different, especially when viewed from the side.



