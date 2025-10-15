F1's Christian Horner Now In Talks With Ferrari After Failed Bid With Team Haas

The possibility of Christian Horner's returning to the Formula 1 paddock has gained momentum after it emerged the Briton has been in talks with Ferrari for the position of team principal. Horner, who served as team principal for Red Bull Racing for over two decades, was sensationally dismissed from his positions as team boss and CEO of the former Constructors Champions in July. Horner, who was replaced at the helm of Red Bull Racing by Frenchman Laurent Mekies, left the company in September and received a substantial payout of over £80 million. A legal case involving Horner and a female employee, who has since joined another team, was recently concluded after a settlement was reached between the two parties.



