Elon Musk says the Federal Aviation Administration could have had Starlink backing up its air traffic communications for free, and he is pointing to last week’s nationwide ground stop as proof it was needed. “As I was saying … Free Starlinks for FAA were offered to Sec Duffy, but he said they were not needed. As it turns out, they were,” Musk wrote on X Monday. Musk was quoting his own post from February 2025, when he wrote that “the ancient system that is rapidly declining in capability was made L3Harris,” while a newer replacement system from Verizon was “not yet operational.” The Department of Transportation has not responded publicly to Musk’s account of the offer.



Read Article