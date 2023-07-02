FACT OR FICTION? California Study Claims Electric Vehicles Are Already Saving Lives

Researchers from the Keck School of Medicine of USC have conducted one of the first studies linking electric vehicle adoption with a reduction in air pollution and respiratory problems. Until now, research on the benefits of adopting electric vehicles on a large scale has been largely theoretical.



We’ve heard for years that ditching internal combustion engines would reduce pollution and improve people’s health. Indeed, burning any fuel results in harmful emissions because the air is only 21 percent oxygen. The rest is mostly nitrogen (78 percent) and other elements, including water vapors. The burning process results in elements from the fuel (like carbon) and the air (like nitrogen) combining with oxygen. In the first case, the result is CO2 and CO, which cause global warming. In the latter, it’s NOx, a combination of toxic gases that can affect human health.



