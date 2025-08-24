FACT Or FABRICATION? Are YOU BUYING This Guys TALE Of BMW M LOSS?

Elijah, a loyal BMW customer, claims his 2025 M3 was carjacked in his upscale Florida neighborhood, along with a firearm and $2,000 in items. The thieves disabled the GPS, last traced to a government housing project. Shockingly, GEICO canceled his insurance policy without direct notification, citing his wife’s lack of a U.S. driver’s license—delayed due to a prior car break-in in Texas. Now, GEICO holds him liable for the $90,000 leased car. Elijah seeks help from BMW and GEICO to remedy this double victimization, proposing a new car deal to offset the loss. He questions the fairness of a lawless society punishing victims.
