FAIL! Ford and GM’s EV Truck Blunder: Missing the Slate Opportunity

In the race to electrify the pickup market, Ford and General Motors (GM) bet big on their F-150 Lightning and Chevrolet Silverado EV, respectively. Both aimed to transform their bestselling full-size trucks into electric powerhouses, but their high costs and misaligned priorities may have handed the future to Slate Auto’s compact, affordable Truck. Priced at $28,000 (potentially under $20,000 with incentives), the Slate Truck exposes Ford and GM’s failure to read the market, squandering billions on overbuilt EVs while ignoring demand for budget-friendly electric pickups.



Ford’s Lightning, launched in 2022, starts around $55,000, boasting a 320-mile range, 10,000-pound towing, and features like a frunk. GM’s Silverado EV, debuting in 2023, starts at $77,905 for work truck trims, offering a 450-mile range and 10,000-pound towing. Both trucks mimic their gas-powered counterparts, packing large batteries and premium features to appeal to traditional buyers. However, their steep prices and complexity have stifled sales. Ford moved just 24,165 Lightnings in 2023, while GM’s Silverado EV sold under 2,000 units, dwarfed by the 94,000-plus Ford Mavericks sold, a compact hybrid starting at $23,920. Posts on X criticize the “overpriced” Lightning and Silverado EV, noting their inaccessibility compared to Slate’s lean design.



Slate’s Truck, set for production in late 2026, is a game-changer. At 174.6 inches long—25 inches shorter than the Maverick—it offers a 60-inch bed, 1,433-pound payload, and a 150-mile base range (240 miles optional). Its 1,000-pound towing capacity lags, but its low price and all-electric simplicity target urban buyers and eco-conscious consumers needing light-duty haulers. Slate’s approach echoes the Maverick’s affordability but fills a gap for compact EV pickups that Ford and GM overlooked.



By sinking billions into the Lightning and Silverado EV, Ford and GM misjudged the market’s hunger for affordable EVs. Their focus on high-end, feature-laden trucks ignored the broader appeal of cost-effective options. A fraction of their investment could have produced a Slate-like vehicle, capturing a burgeoning segment. Instead, Slate Auto is poised to steal the spotlight with its practical, budget-friendly design. Did Ford and GM err by prioritizing the Lightning and Silverado EV over a Slate-style truck, and is the Slate the new Maverick?



