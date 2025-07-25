FAIL MAIL! Biden’s $10B Electric Truck Scheme Delivers Only Chaos!

The Biden administration’s $10 billion plan to electrify the U.S. Postal Service (USPS) fleet with 66,000 electric delivery trucks, funded partly by $3 billion from the 2022 Inflation Reduction Act, has encountered significant delays and cost overruns. By November 2024, only 250 vehicles were produced, far below the target of 3,000. Oshkosh, awarded a $2.6 billion contract, struggles with inefficiencies at its Spartanburg facility, producing just one truck daily instead of the projected 80. Issues include faulty airbags, water leaks, and poor construction. The USPS, facing $9.5 billion in losses in 2024, is under scrutiny for financial viability. Former Postmaster General Louis DeJoy distanced himself from the manufacturing issues, while President Trump has suggested merging USPS with the Commerce Department. The program’s setbacks jeopardize Biden’s climate goals, with new Postmaster General David Steiner inheriting the troubled initiative as USPS nears its 250th anniversary



