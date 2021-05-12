FAN OR FOE? Real-Life Photos On the Street Of The 2022 BMW M240i. RATE IT 1-10.

Agent001 submitted on 12/5/2021 Auto Spies Photos Timestamp: 1:30:46 PM
Any car person will tell you that UNTIL you see a vehicle in-person and on the streets you CANNOT make a final decision on whether it's a HERO or a ZERO.So Spies, rate the new 2022 BMW M240i. 1-10 and give us your reasons WHY.
