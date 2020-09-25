FAN Or FOE? Is The Mercedes AMG GTR A Dream Car To You Or Do You Have A BETTER Choice?

Cars are such a personal choice.

One size or flavor doesn't fit all.

One person's dream car might be another's...I can't go for that. One of the all time great songs btw.

The Mercedes AMG-GT fits that bill pretty well.

Some people are ALL over it and love it (most in our opinion are say 'over' 50) and others think it's too cartoonish and gaudy for their taste.

I don't love or hate it but it doesn't do enough for me to ever want to dream about owning one.

Here's a nice video (hope the cops aren't watching YouTube) from our friend Matt Farah. Matt might even be described as the AMG GT of men. Big, noisy and bold. Take a look and tell us if you are a fan or a foe of the AMG GT.




User Comments

MDarringer

TVR Griffith
Hennessey Exorcist
Shelby Mustang GT500
Corvette Z06

MBCLS07

Love it as a coupe. Classic proportions and plenty of road presence. Not so much as a convertible.

