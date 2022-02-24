FAULTY POWERS. STOP SALE Issued For 2022 Jeep Grand Cherokee.

Earlier this week we covered the serious troubles that some Grand Cherokee L owners were having with their new Jeeps. In short, the car's key fob loses connection with the SUV, and any attempts to unlock it with a physical key are mistaken by the vehicle as attempted theft. It's then rendered effectively inoperable. Several forum users on Jeep Garage reported the issue, and since our article's publication, about half a dozen owners of both the three-row Grand Cherokee L and the regular two-row Grand Cherokee have emailed us to say they've been affected as well.



The exact cause of this issue was previously unclear. However, a notice sent to dealers from Stellantis' FCA wing claims that a stop sale of the vehicles has been issued due to faulty electronics installed on the Jeeps. Specifically, the document alleges a "Radio Frequency Hub Module" can cause communication issues between the car and the key fob.





Read Article