FBI And California Police Bust Massive Gas Theft Ring

Isn’t it nice when everyone can work together and get along? FBI agents and California police officers joined forces to tackle a massive crime theft ring. Firearms and a stolen car were also recovered as justice was served. 
 
The Greenfield Police Department partnered with multiple agencies, including the FBI, to put an end to an illegal fuel ring in Monroe County, California. Organized crime impacts multiple communities across the area. 
 
Agencies partnered to serve search warrants in the East Bay at multiple locations in East Oakland, Richmond, and San Leandro. 


