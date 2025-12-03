FBI Becomes Involved In Tesla Hate Crimes - Opens Investigation In Seattle

The FBI in Seattle is investigating the vandalism incidents affecting Tesla owners and store locations. “FBI Seattle is aware of multiple recent incidents in Washington state related to vandalism of Tesla vehicles and is working with our partners, including ATF and local law enforcement agencies, to determine if federal crimes were committed. We are not able to provide additional details at this time but encourage anyone who has information to contact law enforcement,” noted the FBI’s Seattle office in a statement shared by King 5 local news. Tesla vehicles and stores have been hit by a barrage of protests against Elon Musk and vandalism by people who disagree with Musk’s political activities. Tesla owners and locations in Seattle experience some of the worst cases of vandalism and violence from people angry with Elon Musk.



Read Article