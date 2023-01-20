FBI Director Uses WEF To Claim Self Driving Cars Will Usher In A New Age Of Terrorism

FBI Director Christopher Wray warned against self-driving cars at the World Economic Forum on Thursday. The World Economic Forum, which describes itself as an international non-governmental and lobbying organization, opened in Davos, Switzerland, on Tuesday.

Self-driving vehicles are often a topic of distrust for many critics of the technology. In September, a survey from Policygenius revealed that 76% of its respondents weren’t convinced of a self-driving vehicle’s accuracy or safety and felt less safe in one than a human-controlled vehicle.

In contrast, new data from Tesla’s latest vehicle safety report revealed a decline in accidents per million miles driven with Tesla’s Autopilot, its advanced driver assist system, engaged compared to the previous quarter. Although this is just one automaker out of several others, there have been several instances where Tesla’s Autopilot has saved lives and prevented accidents.