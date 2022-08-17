FBI Equips Little Known Force With Ford Mustang Mach-E

Ever since it was introduced, the Ford Mustang Mach-E has proved popular with consumers across the United States. Reasonable pricing, good looks, and plenty of performance have contributed to strong sales. But it seems the electric crossover isn't just a hit with civilians as the FBI has apparently also been charmed by the Mach-E.

Spotted by Reddit user skyflyer8, the example seen below looks rather fetching in its law enforcement livery and black paintwork. If you're wondering what the FBI police is, you're not alone - we were stumped, too. According to the government agency, this little-known force is tasked with protecting the FBI's interests, securing federal property, dealing with threats against employees, and conducting investigations around various facilities.