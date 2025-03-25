FBI Forms Task Force To Hunt Down Tesla Domestic Terrorists

On Monday, a Tesla dealer in Texas found multiple “incendiary” devices on its premises. The FBI, along with local law enforcement, quickly responded. It turns out this incident was just the beginning of a new FBI task force aimed at taking down those targeting Tesla owners and dealers. This move comes at a particularly tense time, with Tesla CEO Elon Musk cozying up to the government, while effectively serving as the head of the DOGE efficiency department. It’s no secret that attacks on Tesla vehicles and showrooms are a common occurrence right now. While Elon Musk might feign a lack of understanding about why this is happening, it seems relatively obvious that these attacks are directed at him and his actions over the past few months.



The FBI has been investigating the increase in violent activity toward Tesla, and over the last few days, we have taken additional steps to crack down and coordinate our response.



This is domestic terrorism. Those responsible will be pursued, caught, and brought to justice. https://t.co/U4VYh8XEve — FBI Director Kash Patel (@FBIDirectorKash) March 24, 2025





