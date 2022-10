Elon Musk's conduct related to his $44 billion takeover of Twitter is being investigated by federal authorities.

That's according to Twitter in a court filing released on Thursday.

However, the filing did not say what the exact focus of the probes was and which federal authorities are conducting them.

Musk agreed to buy the social media company in April, then reversed direction wanting to terminate the deal. He has since changed his mind again and has now agreed to the takeover.