FBI's Joint Terrorism Task Force Joins Telsa Arson Investigations

 Attorney General Pam Bondi called the recent spate of arson attacks and vandalism against Tesla vehicles "nothing short of domestic terrorism" and promised harsh punishments for perpetrators if they are caught.

 
The White House also weighed in on the recent attacks Wednesday, with Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt calling the vandalisms "despicable."
 
"Democrats were big supporters of Tesla and of electric vehicles until Elon Musk decided to vote for Donald Trump. So we would like Democrats to also come out and condemn this heinous violence that we have seen," Leavitt said.


