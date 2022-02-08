FCA Fined $300 Million Fine for Best In Class Diesels

Fiat Chrysler Automobiles (FCA) has been ordered to pay $299.7 million (£245.8m) for misrepresenting the emissions output of more than 100,000 diesel vehicles sold in the US. 

The American company, now part of global car firm Stellantis, was sentenced yesterday in the US after pleading guilty to criminal conspiracy in a bid to defraud regulators and customers – similar to the Volkswagen Group’s Dieselgate emissions scandal of seven years ago.

 

A three-year investigation found that FCA developed a new 3.0-litre V6 diesel engine for the Jeep Grand Cherokee and Ram 1500 that it sold in the US from 2014 to 2016, which it marketed as “clean Ecodiesel” vehicles with best-in-class fuel efficiency.



