Stellantis, the carmaker created by combining Fiat Chrysler and Peugeot-owner PSA, enjoyed a positive start on Monday, its shares rising 8% on their European market debut and valuing the business at around 42 billion euros ($51 billion).



With annual production of around 8 million vehicles and revenues of more than 165 billion euros, the world’s fourth largest auto company is expected to play a key role in the industry’s jump into the new era of electrification.



