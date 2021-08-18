FCA/Stellantis Corruption Case Might Be The Largest In History - Did You Expect Anything Less From The UAW?

The merger that formed Stellantis in January created the world's fourth-largest automaker, but it didn't erase a scandal that saw millions of dollars in prohibited payments and lavish goodies flow from former Fiat Chrysler Automobiles executives to UAW officials.

The company's U.S. operating arm, formally known as FCA US and a member of the Detroit Three automakers, was ordered Tuesday to pay $30 million and submit to a compliance monitor for three years for its role in the years-long scandal, which prosecutors have said was an attempt to warp the labor-management relationship.