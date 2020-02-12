FESTIVUS Is Almost Here So Let's START Airing Our GRIEVANCES! WHICH Cars Or Trucks Do You REGRET Buying OR Selling?

Who doesn't love the holiday season? Even in this crazy pandemic.



So many things to enjoy. Don't tell anyone because it may ruin my rep, but I watched Rudolph last night. Not Christmas without that, Home Alone and Charlie Brown.



And who could forget the famous Seinfeld Festivus episode?







Classic. Just can't stop laughing when I watch.



So let's have some holiday FUN and AIR OUR CAR GRIEVANCES!



WHICH Cars do YOU regret buying or selling? Are which do you just want to RANT about!



Trust us, you'll fell SO good, getting it off your chests! Let the fun BEGIN!



And Happy Holidays, Merry Christmas, Happy Hannukah ro whatever you celebrate. INCLUDING FESTIVUS!!





