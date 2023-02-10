FIA Approves Andretti/Cadillac F1 Effort For 2025 Season

The Federation Internationale de l'Automobile has confirmed that Andretti Formula Racing LLC has been granted approval to join the F1 grid following a grueling process that started in January 2023 with an "Expressions of Interest" process. Andretti's bid to join the F1 grid dates back even further than that. Mario Andretti first announced its intent to join the grid in 2024 in early 2022 but received a lot of pushback. On the same day, the FIA declared its Expression of Interest process open, Andretti announced a high-profile partnership with Cadillac, so Caddy will be able to promote its high-performance models like the CT5-V Blackwing. It formed a new team called Andretti-Cadillac, but even this colossus received backlash from the existing teams on the grid.



